The Iowa Hawkeyes (6-5, 0-2 Big Ten) face a fellow Big Ten team, the Wisconsin Badgers (8-3, 1-0 Big Ten), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Kohl Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and is available via BTN.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Wisconsin Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

  • Steven Crowl: 12.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Chucky Hepburn: 9.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tyler Wahl: 10.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • AJ Storr: 13.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • John Blackwell: 9.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa Players to Watch

  • Ben Krikke: 16.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Payton Sandfort: 13.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tony Perkins: 12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Owen Freeman: 9.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Patrick McCaffery: 9.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Stat Comparison

Wisconsin Rank Wisconsin AVG Iowa AVG Iowa Rank
219th 73.6 Points Scored 85.1 21st
71st 66.0 Points Allowed 77.2 310th
284th 33.8 Rebounds 38.6 94th
100th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 9.2 184th
268th 6.5 3pt Made 7.0 223rd
316th 11.2 Assists 18.2 18th
31st 9.5 Turnovers 10.1 55th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.