There are plenty of exciting matchups on Tuesday's college basketball schedule, including a Michigan State Spartans squaring off against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Dayton Flyers vs. UMass Minutewomen

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: William D. Mullins Center

William D. Mullins Center Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

How to Watch Dayton vs. UMass

TV: Fubo Sports US

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Dayton Flyers vs. UMass Minutewomen

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: William D. Mullins Center

William D. Mullins Center Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

How to Watch Dayton vs. UMass

TV: NESN Plus

Dayton Flyers vs. UMass Minutewomen

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: William D. Mullins Center

William D. Mullins Center Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

How to Watch Dayton vs. UMass

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Mason Patriots vs. Rhode Island Rams

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Thomas F. Ryan Center

Thomas F. Ryan Center Location: Kingston, Rhode Island

How to Watch George Mason vs. Rhode Island

UTSA Roadrunners vs. East Carolina Pirates

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Minges Coliseum

Minges Coliseum Location: Greenville, North Carolina

How to Watch UTSA vs. East Carolina

Davidson Wildcats vs. La Salle Explorers

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Venue: Tom Gola Arena

Tom Gola Arena Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch Davidson vs. La Salle

North Texas Eagles vs. Temple Owls

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Liacouras Center

Liacouras Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch North Texas vs. Temple

Kennesaw State Owls vs. Mercer Bears

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Hawkins Arena

Hawkins Arena Location: Macon, Georgia

How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. Mercer

Tulane Green Wave vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Donald W. Reynolds Center Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

How to Watch Tulane vs. Tulsa

Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Carver-Hawkeye Arena Location: Iowa City, Iowa

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Iowa

TV: Peacock