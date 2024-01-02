In the upcoming game against the Calgary Flames, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Zach Bogosian to find the back of the net for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bogosian stats and insights

Bogosian is yet to score through 23 games this season.

In two games against the Flames this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Bogosian has no points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 116 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Bogosian recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:12 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:19 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:42 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:10 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:28 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:13 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:23 Away W 3-0

Wild vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

