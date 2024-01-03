The Indiana Pacers (18-14), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, will look to build on a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (24-9). This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSWI.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Pacers matchup.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSWI

BSIN and BSWI Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Bucks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Bucks are outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game with a +184 scoring differential overall. They put up 124.6 points per game (second in the NBA) and give up 119 per outing (24th in the league).

The Pacers are outscoring opponents by two points per game, with a +64 scoring differential overall. They put up 126.4 points per game (first in NBA) and allow 124.4 per outing (29th in league).

These teams average a combined 251 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams allow 243.4 points per game combined, 15.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Milwaukee is 15-18-0 ATS this season.

Indiana is 18-14-0 ATS this year.

Bucks and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +450 +190 - Pacers +10000 +5000 -

