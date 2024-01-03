Bucks vs. Pacers January 3 Tickets & Start Time
Central Division opponents square off when the Indiana Pacers (14-12) welcome in the Milwaukee Bucks (20-7) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, starting on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. It's the fourth matchup between the squads this year.
Bucks vs. Pacers Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSIN, BSWI
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 30.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game for the Bucks.
- The Bucks are getting 26.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7 assists per game from Damian Lillard this season.
- Brook Lopez gets the Bucks 13.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while delivering 0.8 steals and 3 blocked shots (first in NBA).
- Bobby Portis gives the Bucks 13.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while putting up 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Bucks are receiving 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Khris Middleton this year.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton puts up 24.5 points, 3.9 boards and 11.8 assists per game, shooting 50% from the floor and 42.9% from downtown with 3.5 made treys per game (third in league).
- Myles Turner puts up 16.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 2 blocks (eighth in league).
- Bruce Brown posts 12 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 30.3% from downtown with 1.1 made treys per contest.
- Bennedict Mathurin puts up 14.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Buddy Hield averages 13.2 points, 2.7 assists and 2.7 boards.
Bucks vs. Pacers Stat Comparison
|Pacers
|Bucks
|128
|Points Avg.
|124.7
|126.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119.2
|50.8%
|Field Goal %
|50.1%
|38%
|Three Point %
|38.2%
