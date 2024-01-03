The New York Knicks (18-15) square off against the Chicago Bulls (15-20) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET on ABC and MSG. The matchup's point total is set at 219.5.

Knicks vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -9.5 219.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

In 21 of 33 games this season, New York and its opponents have combined to total more than 219.5 points.

New York has an average total of 228.9 in its outings this year, 9.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Knicks' ATS record is 17-16-0 this season.

New York has been the favorite in 15 games this season and won 11 (73.3%) of those contests.

New York has been at least a -400 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Knicks, based on the moneyline, is 80%.

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago has played 20 games this season that have had more than 219.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Chicago's matchups this season is 221.5, two more points than this game's total.

Chicago is 17-18-0 against the spread this year.

The Bulls have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (38.1%) in those games.

This season, Chicago has won two of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +310 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 24.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Knicks vs Bulls Additional Info

Knicks vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 219.5 % of Games Over 219.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 21 63.6% 115.2 224.7 113.7 225.7 225.8 Bulls 20 57.1% 109.5 224.7 112 225.7 221.9

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks are 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their last 10 contests.

The Knicks have gone over the total in five of their last 10 outings.

New York sports a better record against the spread at home (7-6-0) than it does on the road (10-10-0).

The Knicks record 115.2 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 112 the Bulls allow.

New York is 13-8 against the spread and 14-7 overall when scoring more than 112 points.

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago has gone 6-4 over its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

The Bulls have gone over the total in three of their past 10 contests.

Chicago has been better against the spread at home (10-10-0) than on the road (7-8-0) this season.

The Bulls' 109.5 points per game are only 4.2 fewer points than the 113.7 the Knicks give up to opponents.

Chicago is 11-1 against the spread and 9-3 overall when it scores more than 113.7 points.

Knicks vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Knicks and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 17-16 3-1 18-15 Bulls 17-18 4-3 18-17

Knicks vs. Bulls Point Insights

Knicks Bulls 115.2 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 13-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 11-1 14-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-3 113.7 Points Allowed (PG) 112 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 11-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-8 12-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-7

