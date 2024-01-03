The Milwaukee Bucks, Malik Beasley included, take on the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 122-113 loss to the Pacers, Beasley had 12 points.

With prop bets available for Beasley, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.9 11.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.4 4.1 Assists -- 1.4 1.3 PRA -- 17.7 16.5 PR -- 16.3 15.2 3PM 3.5 3.1 2.9



Malik Beasley Insights vs. the Pacers

Beasley has taken 8.7 shots per game this season and made 4.3 per game, which account for 8.9% and 8.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 19.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.1 per game.

The Bucks average the seventh-most possessions per game with 104.9. His opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 106.2 possessions per contest.

The Pacers concede 124.4 points per game, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 42.9 rebounds per game, the Pacers are the 10th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Pacers are ranked eighth in the league, conceding 25.1 per contest.

Conceding 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Pacers are the best squad in the NBA.

Malik Beasley vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/1/2024 37 12 4 0 4 0 0 12/13/2023 36 7 6 2 1 1 2 12/7/2023 36 7 3 1 1 0 0 11/9/2023 29 13 4 2 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.