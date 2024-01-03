Milwaukee County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Milwaukee Bradley Technical High School at Cudahy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Cudahy, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Francis High School at Living Word Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Jackson, WI
- Conference: Midwest Classic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
