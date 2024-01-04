Bobby Portis and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates will face the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on January 3, Portis posted nine points and six rebounds in a 142-130 loss against the Pacers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Portis' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Bobby Portis Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.8 14.6 Rebounds 7.5 6.8 7.8 Assists -- 1.2 1.1 PRA -- 20.8 23.5 PR -- 19.6 22.4 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.4



Bobby Portis Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Portis has made 5.2 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 11.3% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 7.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.0 per game.

Portis' opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th in the NBA with 105.5 possessions per game, while his Bucks average the fifth-most possessions per game with 105.

On defense, the Spurs have conceded 122.8 points per game, which is 27th-best in the league.

Giving up 46.8 rebounds per game, the Spurs are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Spurs are ranked 27th in the league, giving up 28.2 per game.

Conceding 14.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Spurs are the worst squad in the NBA.

Bobby Portis vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2023 26 23 10 2 3 0 2

