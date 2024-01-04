The San Antonio Spurs (4-23) match up with the Milwaukee Bucks (21-7) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The matchup airs on TNT.

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Information

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 30.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game for the Bucks.

On a per-game basis, Damian Lillard gets the Bucks 26.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Brook Lopez gets the Bucks 13.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while delivering 0.8 steals and 3.0 blocked shots (first in NBA).

Bobby Portis gives the Bucks 12.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while delivering 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Khris Middleton is averaging 12.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.8% of his shots from the field and 33.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama puts up 18.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 3.0 blocks (first in NBA).

Keldon Johnson puts up 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Zach Collins posts 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jeremy Sochan posts 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Devin Vassell averages 18.3 points, 2.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Bucks vs. Spurs Stat Comparison

Spurs Bucks 110.3 Points Avg. 124.4 122.2 Points Allowed Avg. 119 45.4% Field Goal % 49.8% 34.3% Three Point % 37.9%

