The San Antonio Spurs (5-28) aim to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) on January 4, 2024.

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

TNT

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 50% from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 49% the Spurs allow to opponents.

Milwaukee is 17-3 when it shoots better than 49% from the field.

The Spurs are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 11th.

The 124.8 points per game the Bucks score are only two more points than the Spurs give up (122.8).

Milwaukee is 16-2 when scoring more than 122.8 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Bucks have fared better in home games this year, posting 125.1 points per game, compared to 124.4 per game when playing on the road.

In 2023-24, Milwaukee is allowing 118.9 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 120.7.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Bucks have fared worse when playing at home this season, sinking 14.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 14.7 per game and a 39.4% percentage on the road.

