How to Watch the Bucks vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Antonio Spurs (5-28) aim to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) on January 4, 2024.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.
Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info
|Bucks vs Spurs Injury Report
|Bucks vs Spurs Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Spurs Prediction
|Bucks vs Spurs Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Spurs Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks are shooting 50% from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 49% the Spurs allow to opponents.
- Milwaukee is 17-3 when it shoots better than 49% from the field.
- The Spurs are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 11th.
- The 124.8 points per game the Bucks score are only two more points than the Spurs give up (122.8).
- Milwaukee is 16-2 when scoring more than 122.8 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Bucks have fared better in home games this year, posting 125.1 points per game, compared to 124.4 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2023-24, Milwaukee is allowing 118.9 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 120.7.
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Bucks have fared worse when playing at home this season, sinking 14.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 14.7 per game and a 39.4% percentage on the road.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
|AJ Green
|Questionable
|Nose
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.