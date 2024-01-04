The Milwaukee Bucks, Damian Lillard included, match up versus the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 142-130 loss against the Pacers, Lillard tallied 23 points, five assists and three steals.

We're going to look at Lillard's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 25.4 26.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.1 Assists 6.5 6.7 6.1 PRA -- 36.4 36.8 PR -- 29.7 30.7 3PM 3.5 3.1 3.7



Damian Lillard Insights vs. the Spurs

Lillard has taken 17.1 shots per game this season and made 7.4 per game, which account for 17.4% and 15.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Lillard is averaging 8.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 21.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Bucks average the fifth-most possessions per game with 105. His opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th with 105.5 possessions per contest.

Conceding 122.8 points per game, the Spurs are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

Allowing 46.8 rebounds per contest, the Spurs are the 29th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Spurs are 27th in the league, giving up 28.2 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Spurs are ranked last in the NBA, giving up 14.4 makes per game.

Damian Lillard vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2023 35 40 3 4 7 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.