The Green Bay Phoenix (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) aim to build on a three-game winning run when they visit the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-15, 0-4 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Calihan Hall. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Green Bay Stats Insights

The Phoenix make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Titans have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).

In games Green Bay shoots better than 47.7% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.

The Phoenix are the 332nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Titans sit at 345th.

The 66.1 points per game the Phoenix record are 11.9 fewer points than the Titans allow (78.0).

When Green Bay puts up more than 78.0 points, it is 2-0.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison

Green Bay is posting 72.9 points per game this year at home, which is 13.8 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (59.1).

The Phoenix are surrendering 59.6 points per game this season at home, which is 12.4 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (72.0).

In terms of three-point shooting, Green Bay has played better at home this year, averaging 9.0 threes per game with a 35.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 28.4% three-point percentage away from home.

