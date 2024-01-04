Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 4
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-15, 0-4 Horizon League) will attempt to turn around a 15-game losing skid when hosting the Green Bay Phoenix (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Calihan Hall. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy matchup in this article.
Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Green Bay Moneyline
|Detroit Mercy Moneyline
Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Trends
- Green Bay is 8-5-0 ATS this season.
- Phoenix games have hit the over six out of 13 times this season.
- Detroit Mercy has covered just twice in 15 chances against the spread this season.
- A total of six Titans games this year have gone over the point total.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.