Will Jared Spurgeon Score a Goal Against the Lightning on January 4?
In the upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Jared Spurgeon to light the lamp for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Jared Spurgeon score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Spurgeon stats and insights
- Spurgeon is yet to score through 16 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.
- Spurgeon has picked up three assists on the power play.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 135 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Spurgeon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:15
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|25:26
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|25:31
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|27:20
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|28:33
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|23:56
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|24:14
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:56
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|18:28
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|23:16
|Home
|W 3-1
Wild vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
