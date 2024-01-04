For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jon Merrill a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Jon Merrill score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2400 (Bet $10 to win $240.00 if he scores a goal)

Merrill stats and insights

In one of 26 games this season, Merrill scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.

Merrill has zero points on the power play.

Merrill's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 135 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Merrill recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:04 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:31 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:35 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:31 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:54 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 12:19 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:06 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:50 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 4-3

Wild vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

