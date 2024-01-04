Juneau County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Juneau County, Wisconsin today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Juneau County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brookwood High School at Necedah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Necedah, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.