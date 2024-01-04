Kenosha County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kenosha County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Bradford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Indian Trail High School and Academy at Bradford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.