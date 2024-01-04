Malik Beasley plus his Milwaukee Bucks teammates match up versus the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game, a 142-130 loss versus the Pacers, Beasley put up eight points.

In this piece we'll break down Beasley's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.8 11.2 Rebounds 3.5 4.3 3.9 Assists -- 1.4 1.3 PRA -- 17.5 16.4 PR -- 16.1 15.1 3PM 2.5 3.0 3.0



Malik Beasley Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Beasley has made 4.3 shots per game, which adds up to 8.7% of his team's total makes.

Beasley is averaging 6.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Beasley's opponents, the Spurs, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.5 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 105 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

The Spurs concede 122.8 points per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Spurs have given up 46.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 29th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Spurs are 27th in the league, allowing 28.2 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Spurs have given up 14.4 makes per game, worst in the NBA.

Malik Beasley vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2023 28 7 4 2 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.