How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Oakland on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Panthers (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Athletics Center O'rena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Milwaukee vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
- TV: ESPN2
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Youngstown State vs Northern Kentucky (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- IUPUI vs Robert Morris (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Green Bay vs Detroit Mercy (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Cleveland State vs Wright State (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
Milwaukee Stats Insights
- The Panthers have shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points fewer than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Golden Grizzlies have averaged.
- Milwaukee has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.3% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Grizzlies sit at 202nd.
- The Panthers average just 2.1 more points per game (76.2) than the Golden Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (74.1).
- Milwaukee is 6-2 when it scores more than 74.1 points.
Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison
- Milwaukee scores 83 points per game at home, and 71.6 away.
- The Panthers are conceding fewer points at home (77.1 per game) than away (81.8).
- At home, Milwaukee knocks down 10.3 triples per game, 3.5 more than it averages away (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35.1%) than on the road (29.6%).
Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Chattanooga
|W 85-83
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/29/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 78-75
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/31/2023
|Wright State
|W 91-83
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Oakland
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|1/6/2024
|@ Detroit Mercy
|-
|Calihan Hall
|1/12/2024
|Cleveland State
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
