The Milwaukee Panthers (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Athletics Center O'rena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Milwaukee vs. Oakland Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Milwaukee Stats Insights

  • The Panthers have shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points fewer than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Golden Grizzlies have averaged.
  • Milwaukee has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.3% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Grizzlies sit at 202nd.
  • The Panthers average just 2.1 more points per game (76.2) than the Golden Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (74.1).
  • Milwaukee is 6-2 when it scores more than 74.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison

  • Milwaukee scores 83 points per game at home, and 71.6 away.
  • The Panthers are conceding fewer points at home (77.1 per game) than away (81.8).
  • At home, Milwaukee knocks down 10.3 triples per game, 3.5 more than it averages away (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35.1%) than on the road (29.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Chattanooga W 85-83 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/29/2023 Robert Morris W 78-75 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/31/2023 Wright State W 91-83 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
1/4/2024 @ Oakland - Athletics Center O'rena
1/6/2024 @ Detroit Mercy - Calihan Hall
1/12/2024 Cleveland State - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.