Thursday's Horizon League schedule includes the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) playing the Milwaukee Panthers (4-7, 0-1 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Milwaukee vs. Oakland Game Information

Milwaukee Players to Watch

  • Kentrell Pullian: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • BJ Freeman: 19.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Markeith Browning II: 8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Faizon Fields: 6.5 PTS, 4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
  • Elijah Jamison: 8.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Oakland Players to Watch

  • Trey Townsend: 16.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jack Gohlke: 11.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Chris Conway: 9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Isaiah Jones: 6.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • D.Q. Cole: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Milwaukee vs. Oakland Stat Comparison

Oakland Rank Oakland AVG Milwaukee AVG Milwaukee Rank
262nd 71.5 Points Scored 73.9 216th
245th 73.5 Points Allowed 77.5 314th
307th 33.4 Rebounds 36.2 206th
211th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 11.9 26th
162nd 7.7 3pt Made 8.4 98th
297th 11.7 Assists 12.7 239th
73rd 10.5 Turnovers 10.8 93rd

