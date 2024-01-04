Milwaukee vs. Oakland January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Horizon League schedule includes the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) playing the Milwaukee Panthers (4-7, 0-1 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Milwaukee vs. Oakland Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Milwaukee Players to Watch
- Kentrell Pullian: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- BJ Freeman: 19.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Markeith Browning II: 8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Faizon Fields: 6.5 PTS, 4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Elijah Jamison: 8.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Oakland Players to Watch
- Trey Townsend: 16.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jack Gohlke: 11.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chris Conway: 9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Jones: 6.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D.Q. Cole: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Milwaukee vs. Oakland Stat Comparison
|Oakland Rank
|Oakland AVG
|Milwaukee AVG
|Milwaukee Rank
|262nd
|71.5
|Points Scored
|73.9
|216th
|245th
|73.5
|Points Allowed
|77.5
|314th
|307th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|36.2
|206th
|211th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|11.9
|26th
|162nd
|7.7
|3pt Made
|8.4
|98th
|297th
|11.7
|Assists
|12.7
|239th
|73rd
|10.5
|Turnovers
|10.8
|93rd
