The Milwaukee Panthers (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Athletics Center O'rena as 7.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has an over/under of 152.5.

Milwaukee vs. Oakland Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Auburn Hills, Michigan

Auburn Hills, Michigan Venue: Athletics Center O'rena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oakland -7.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee has played six games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 152.5 points.

Milwaukee's outings this season have a 154.3-point average over/under, 1.8 more points than this game's point total.

Milwaukee's ATS record is 5-7-0 this year.

Oakland (10-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 25% more often than Milwaukee (5-7-0) this year.

Milwaukee vs. Oakland Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oakland 5 33.3% 72.3 148.5 74.1 152.2 145.5 Milwaukee 6 50% 76.2 148.5 78.1 152.2 150.4

Additional Milwaukee Insights & Trends

The Panthers' 76.2 points per game are just 2.1 more points than the 74.1 the Golden Grizzlies allow.

Milwaukee is 3-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when it scores more than 74.1 points.

Milwaukee vs. Oakland Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oakland 10-5-0 1-0 9-6-0 Milwaukee 5-7-0 2-1 9-3-0

Milwaukee vs. Oakland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oakland Milwaukee 8-6 Home Record 15-3 5-10 Away Record 6-7 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.8 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.3 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-4-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

