Sawyer County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Sawyer County, Wisconsin, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sawyer County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lac Courte Oreilles High School at Mellen Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Mellen, WI
- Conference: Indianhead
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.