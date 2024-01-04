Vernon County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Vernon County, Wisconsin has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Vernon County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coulee Region Christian High School at La Farge High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: La Farge, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brookwood High School at Necedah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Necedah, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
