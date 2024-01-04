Thursday's game at Kohl Center has the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-3) going head to head against the Wisconsin Badgers (7-5) at 9:00 PM ET on January 4. Our computer prediction projects a 71-65 victory for Nebraska.

The Badgers fell in their last matchup 89-50 against Purdue on Saturday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports App

Fox Sports App Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 71, Wisconsin 65

Other Big Ten Predictions

Wisconsin Schedule Analysis

Against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Badgers captured their best win of the season on November 14, a 66-64 home victory.

The Badgers have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wisconsin 2023-24 Best Wins

66-64 at home over South Dakota State (No. 79) on November 14

82-72 over Boston College (No. 89) on November 25

78-55 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 191) on December 13

74-52 at home over Western Illinois (No. 196) on November 9

62-51 at home over Milwaukee (No. 218) on November 7

Wisconsin Leaders

Ronnie Porter: 10.2 PTS, 2.8 STL, 35.7 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (11-for-42)

10.2 PTS, 2.8 STL, 35.7 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (11-for-42) Serah Williams: 16.1 PTS, 9 REB, 2.9 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

16.1 PTS, 9 REB, 2.9 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Brooke Schramek: 9.5 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)

9.5 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44) Sania Copeland: 9.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.9 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (22-for-63)

9.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.9 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (22-for-63) D'Yanis Jimenez: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers average 66.5 points per game (179th in college basketball) while giving up 65.6 per outing (214th in college basketball). They have a +11 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.