The Wisconsin Badgers (7-5) take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-3) on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET in Big Ten play.

Wisconsin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Scoring Comparison

The Cornhuskers put up 13.6 more points per game (79.2) than the Badgers give up (65.6).

Nebraska is 10-2 when it scores more than 65.6 points.

Wisconsin is 7-3 when it gives up fewer than 79.2 points.

The 66.5 points per game the Badgers average are 5.8 more points than the Cornhuskers allow (60.7).

Wisconsin is 7-2 when scoring more than 60.7 points.

Nebraska has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 66.5 points.

The Badgers are making 41.9% of their shots from the field, 4.6% higher than the Cornhuskers allow to opponents (37.3%).

The Cornhuskers shoot 45.2% from the field, 6.9% higher than the Badgers concede.

Wisconsin Leaders

Ronnie Porter: 10.2 PTS, 2.8 STL, 35.7 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (11-for-42)

10.2 PTS, 2.8 STL, 35.7 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (11-for-42) Serah Williams: 16.1 PTS, 9 REB, 2.9 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

16.1 PTS, 9 REB, 2.9 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Brooke Schramek: 9.5 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)

9.5 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44) Sania Copeland: 9.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.9 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (22-for-63)

9.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.9 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (22-for-63) D'Yanis Jimenez: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

Wisconsin Schedule