How to Watch Boise State vs. San Jose State on TV or Live Stream - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) will look to break a three-game road losing streak when squaring off versus the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Provident Credit Union Event Center, airing at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Boise State Stats Insights
- This season, the Broncos have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Spartans' opponents have hit.
- Boise State has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
- The Broncos are the 153rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 297th.
- The Broncos record 75.8 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 71.4 the Spartans allow.
- Boise State is 5-1 when scoring more than 71.4 points.
San Jose State Stats Insights
- The Spartans have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, four percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.
- San Jose State has compiled a 7-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 297th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos sit at 162nd.
- The Spartans' 75.5 points per game are 9.9 more points than the 65.6 the Broncos allow.
- When San Jose State gives up fewer than 75.8 points, it is 5-3.
Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Boise State put up 75.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.7 more points than it averaged in away games (69.7).
- Defensively the Broncos played better at home last year, allowing 60.7 points per game, compared to 70.5 away from home.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Boise State fared better at home last year, making 8.3 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 34% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
San Jose State Home & Away Comparison
- San Jose State scores 85 points per game at home, and 65.6 away.
- At home, the Spartans give up 74.5 points per game. On the road, they give up 74.
- San Jose State makes more 3-pointers at home (9.7 per game) than on the road (7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.9%) than away (28.9%).
Boise State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|W 88-65
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/21/2023
|Washington State
|L 66-61
|Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
|12/29/2023
|Utah Valley
|W 85-63
|ExtraMile Arena
|1/5/2024
|@ San Jose State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|1/9/2024
|Colorado State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|1/12/2024
|@ Nevada
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
San Jose State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Montana
|L 86-75
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|12/20/2023
|Santa Clara
|W 81-78
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Wyoming
|L 75-73
|Arena-Auditorium
|1/5/2024
|Boise State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|1/9/2024
|San Diego State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
