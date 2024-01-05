Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 5
Friday's contest features the Green Bay Phoenix (10-3) and the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-10) squaring off at Truist Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 81-55 victory for heavily favored Green Bay according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 5.
The Phoenix are coming off of a 72-46 victory against Purdue Fort Wayne in their most recent game on Monday.
Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Green Bay 81, Northern Kentucky 55
Other Horizon Predictions
Green Bay Schedule Analysis
- The Phoenix notched their signature win of the season on November 16, when they took down the Creighton Bluejays, who rank No. 21 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 65-53.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Phoenix are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Norse are 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the seventh-most losses.
Green Bay 2023-24 Best Wins
- 65-53 on the road over Creighton (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 16
- 59-48 over Washington State (No. 22) on November 25
- 88-62 at home over Illinois State (No. 102) on November 11
- 85-72 at home over Cleveland State (No. 103) on December 30
- 64-56 at home over UIC (No. 125) on December 13
Green Bay Leaders
- Cassie Schiltz: 11.8 PTS, 47 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (26-for-57)
- Natalie McNeal: 10.8 PTS, 50 FG%
- Bailey Butler: 7.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)
- Maddy Schreiber: 13 PTS, 61.4 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (17-for-38)
- Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 8 PTS, 52.3 FG%
Green Bay Performance Insights
- The Phoenix are outscoring opponents by 15.4 points per game, with a +200 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.2 points per game (79th in college basketball) and allow 58.8 per contest (76th in college basketball).
- Green Bay scores more in conference action (77.7 points per game) than overall (74.2).
- The Phoenix are putting up more points at home (81.7 per game) than away (68).
- Green Bay gives up 57.5 points per game at home, and 63 away.
