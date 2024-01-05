The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-8) face the Green Bay Phoenix (8-3) in a matchup of Horizon teams at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Green Bay Players to Watch

Natalie McNeal: 11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Cassie Schiltz: 10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Maddy Schreiber: 12.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Bailey Butler: 7.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Northern Kentucky Players to Watch

Carter McCray: 12.4 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.4 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 14.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Macey Blevins: 11.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Noelle Hubert: 4.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Allison Basye: 6.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

