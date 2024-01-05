The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-10) will try to snap a four-game losing skid when hosting the Green Bay Phoenix (10-3) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Truist Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.

Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix's 74.2 points per game are just 2.5 fewer points than the 76.7 the Norse allow to opponents.

Green Bay has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 76.7 points.

Northern Kentucky's record is 2-4 when it gives up fewer than 74.2 points.

The 63.2 points per game the Norse record are only 4.4 more points than the Phoenix give up (58.8).

Northern Kentucky is 2-5 when scoring more than 58.8 points.

Green Bay has a 9-0 record when giving up fewer than 63.2 points.

This year the Norse are shooting 40.5% from the field, only 1.9% higher than Phoenix give up.

The Phoenix's 49.1 shooting percentage from the field is 6.5 higher than the Norse have conceded.

Green Bay Leaders

Cassie Schiltz: 11.8 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (26-for-57)

11.8 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (26-for-57) Natalie McNeal: 10.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%

10.8 PTS, 50.0 FG% Bailey Butler: 7.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)

7.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45) Maddy Schreiber: 13.0 PTS, 61.4 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (17-for-38)

13.0 PTS, 61.4 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (17-for-38) Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 8.0 PTS, 52.3 FG%

