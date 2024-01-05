Horizon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are two games featuring a Horizon team on the Friday college basketball schedule, including the Green Bay Phoenix versus the Northern Kentucky Norse.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Horizon Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Milwaukee Panthers at Wright State Raiders
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, January 5
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Green Bay Phoenix at Northern Kentucky Norse
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, January 5
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow Horizon games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.