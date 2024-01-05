Lafayette County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Lafayette County, Wisconsin is happening today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Lafayette County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Darlington High School at Southwestern High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hazel Green, WI
- Conference: Southwest Wisconsin Activities League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
