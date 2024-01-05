Lincoln County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Lincoln County, Wisconsin today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lincoln County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mosinee High School at Tomahawk High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Tomahawk, WI
- Conference: Great Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.