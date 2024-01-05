Marathon County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Marathon County, Wisconsin, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marathon County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tigerton High School at Northland Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Kronenwetter, WI
- Conference: Central Wisconsin
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mosinee High School at Tomahawk High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Tomahawk, WI
- Conference: Great Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
