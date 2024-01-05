Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cudahy High School at Brown Deer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Brown Deer, WI

Brown Deer, WI Conference: Woodland

Woodland How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenfield High School at Pius XI High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI Conference: Woodland

Woodland How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin High School at William Horlick High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5

7:15 PM CT on January 5 Location: Racine, WI

Racine, WI Conference: Southeast

Southeast How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Francis High School at Kenosha Christian Life High School