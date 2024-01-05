The Wright State Raiders (9-6) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Milwaukee Panthers (7-8) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Wright State University Nutter Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game

Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Milwaukee vs. Wright State Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 67.0 points per game are just 2.6 fewer points than the 69.6 the Raiders allow.

When it scores more than 69.6 points, Milwaukee is 5-1.

Wright State has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.0 points.

The Raiders record 71.9 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 61.7 the Panthers allow.

Wright State has a 9-2 record when putting up more than 61.7 points.

When Milwaukee gives up fewer than 71.9 points, it is 7-5.

This season the Raiders are shooting 42.0% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Panthers concede.

The Panthers' 42.3 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Raiders have conceded.

Milwaukee Leaders

Kendall Nead: 18.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (22-for-79)

18.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (22-for-79) Kamy Peppler: 11.2 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 38.4 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (32-for-95)

11.2 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 38.4 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (32-for-95) Jada Donaldson: 6.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.2 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

6.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.2 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Anna Lutz: 9.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 52.9 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)

9.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 52.9 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27) Angie Cera: 9.5 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68)

Milwaukee Schedule