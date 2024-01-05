How to Watch the Milwaukee vs. Wright State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Wright State Raiders (9-6) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Milwaukee Panthers (7-8) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Wright State University Nutter Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Milwaukee vs. Wright State Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers' 67.0 points per game are just 2.6 fewer points than the 69.6 the Raiders allow.
- When it scores more than 69.6 points, Milwaukee is 5-1.
- Wright State has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.0 points.
- The Raiders record 71.9 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 61.7 the Panthers allow.
- Wright State has a 9-2 record when putting up more than 61.7 points.
- When Milwaukee gives up fewer than 71.9 points, it is 7-5.
- This season the Raiders are shooting 42.0% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Panthers concede.
- The Panthers' 42.3 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Raiders have conceded.
Milwaukee Leaders
- Kendall Nead: 18.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (22-for-79)
- Kamy Peppler: 11.2 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 38.4 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (32-for-95)
- Jada Donaldson: 6.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.2 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)
- Anna Lutz: 9.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 52.9 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)
- Angie Cera: 9.5 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68)
Milwaukee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Viterbo
|W 100-37
|Klotsche Center
|12/30/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 65-55
|Klotsche Center
|1/1/2024
|Cleveland State
|L 64-59
|Klotsche Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Wright State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Northern Kentucky
|-
|Truist Arena
|1/11/2024
|Robert Morris
|-
|Klotsche Center
