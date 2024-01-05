Friday's contest that pits the Wright State Raiders (9-6) against the Milwaukee Panthers (7-8) at Wright State University Nutter Center has a projected final score of 71-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wright State, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 5.

The Panthers head into this matchup after a 64-59 loss to Cleveland State on Monday.

Milwaukee vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Milwaukee vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wright State 71, Milwaukee 64

Other Horizon Predictions

Milwaukee Schedule Analysis

The Panthers' best victory this season came against the Eastern Illinois Panthers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 292) in our computer rankings. The Panthers took home the 59-52 win on the road on December 15.

Milwaukee 2023-24 Best Wins

59-52 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 292) on December 15

70-59 on the road over IUPUI (No. 325) on December 3

67-61 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 331) on November 18

84-59 at home over Central Michigan (No. 339) on November 25

88-67 on the road over McNeese (No. 357) on November 17

Milwaukee Leaders

Kendall Nead: 18 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (22-for-79)

18 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (22-for-79) Kamy Peppler: 11.2 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 38.4 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (32-for-95)

11.2 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 38.4 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (32-for-95) Jada Donaldson: 6.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.2 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

6.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.2 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Anna Lutz: 9.4 PTS, 7 REB, 52.9 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)

9.4 PTS, 7 REB, 52.9 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27) Angie Cera: 9.5 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68)

Milwaukee Performance Insights

The Panthers are outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game, with a +80 scoring differential overall. They put up 67 points per game (168th in college basketball) and give up 61.7 per outing (127th in college basketball).

Milwaukee has averaged 7.7 fewer points in Horizon play (59.3) than overall (67).

The Panthers score 69.5 points per game at home, and 63 on the road.

Milwaukee is allowing more points at home (61.4 per game) than away (60).

The Panthers are scoring 66.2 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 0.8 fewer points than their average for the season (67).

