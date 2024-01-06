Big East Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Saturday college basketball schedule includes four games with a Big East team in action. Among those contests is the Providence Friars squaring off against the Creighton Bluejays.
Watch men's college basketball all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Big East Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|DePaul Blue Demons at Georgetown Hoyas
|12:00 PM ET
|FOX Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
|Marquette Golden Eagles at Seton Hall Pirates
|12:00 PM ET
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|St. John's Red Storm at Villanova Wildcats
|1:00 PM ET
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|Providence Friars at Creighton Bluejays
|2:00 PM ET
|FOX Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
Follow Big East games this season by signing up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.