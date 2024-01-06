Bobby Portis and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates will take the court versus the Houston Rockets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Portis, in his most recent game (January 4 win against the Spurs), produced five points.

Now let's examine Portis' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Bobby Portis Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.5 12.0 Rebounds 6.5 6.7 7.0 Assists -- 1.1 1.0 PRA -- 20.3 20 PR -- 19.2 19 3PM 0.5 1.0 1.0



Bobby Portis Insights vs. the Rockets

Portis has taken 10.2 shots per game this season and made 5.1 per game, which account for 11.0% and 11.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 1.0 threes per game, or 6.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Portis' opponents, the Rockets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Bucks average the fifth-most possessions per game with 105.1.

The Rockets are the second-best defensive team in the league, conceding 109.9 points per contest.

On the glass, the Rockets are ranked 19th in the NBA, conceding 43.8 rebounds per game.

The Rockets concede 23.8 assists per contest, second-ranked in the league.

The Rockets are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Bobby Portis vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2023 25 11 6 0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.