The Milwaukee Bucks (25-10) take on the Houston Rockets (17-16) as 6.5-point favorites on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSWI. The matchup's over/under is set at 238.5.

Bucks vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -6.5 238.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

In 21 of 35 games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have scored more than 238.5 points.

Milwaukee's outings this year have an average total of 244.5, 6.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bucks are 15-20-0 ATS this season.

Milwaukee has entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 25, or 73.5%, of those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 17-3, a 85% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Bucks, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Bucks vs Rockets Additional Info

Bucks vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 21 60% 124.8 237.3 119.7 229.6 238.7 Rockets 10 30.3% 112.5 237.3 109.9 229.6 221.9

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks have gone 7-3 over their past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

Five of Bucks' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Milwaukee has performed worse at home, covering seven times in 19 home games, and eight times in 16 road games.

The Bucks score 124.8 points per game, 14.9 more points than the 109.9 the Rockets allow.

Milwaukee has a 15-18 record against the spread and a 24-9 record overall when putting up more than 109.9 points.

Bucks vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Bucks and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 15-20 8-12 22-13 Rockets 21-12 6-2 14-19

Bucks vs. Rockets Point Insights

Bucks Rockets 124.8 Points Scored (PG) 112.5 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 15-18 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-4 24-9 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-5 119.7 Points Allowed (PG) 109.9 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 4-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 20-6 7-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 17-9

