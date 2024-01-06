Bucks vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks (25-10) take on the Houston Rockets (17-16) as 6.5-point favorites on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSWI. The matchup's over/under is set at 238.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Bucks vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and BSWI
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-6.5
|238.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- In 21 of 35 games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have scored more than 238.5 points.
- Milwaukee's outings this year have an average total of 244.5, 6.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bucks are 15-20-0 ATS this season.
- Milwaukee has entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 25, or 73.5%, of those games.
- Milwaukee has a record of 17-3, a 85% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Bucks, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bucks vs Rockets Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bucks vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|21
|60%
|124.8
|237.3
|119.7
|229.6
|238.7
|Rockets
|10
|30.3%
|112.5
|237.3
|109.9
|229.6
|221.9
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks have gone 7-3 over their past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- Five of Bucks' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Milwaukee has performed worse at home, covering seven times in 19 home games, and eight times in 16 road games.
- The Bucks score 124.8 points per game, 14.9 more points than the 109.9 the Rockets allow.
- Milwaukee has a 15-18 record against the spread and a 24-9 record overall when putting up more than 109.9 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Bucks vs. Rockets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|15-20
|8-12
|22-13
|Rockets
|21-12
|6-2
|14-19
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bucks vs. Rockets Point Insights
|Bucks
|Rockets
|124.8
|112.5
|2
|23
|15-18
|6-4
|24-9
|5-5
|119.7
|109.9
|24
|2
|4-4
|20-6
|7-1
|17-9
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.