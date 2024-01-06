The Houston Rockets (17-16) face the Milwaukee Bucks (25-10) at Toyota Center on January 6, 2024.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Bucks vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs Rockets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks make 50.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is five percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).

In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 45.1% from the field, it is 22-6 overall.

The Rockets are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 10th.

The Bucks put up 124.8 points per game, 14.9 more points than the 109.9 the Rockets allow.

Milwaukee has a 24-9 record when scoring more than 109.9 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks average 125.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 124.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 0.7 points per contest.

Defensively Milwaukee has played better at home this year, ceding 118.9 points per game, compared to 120.8 away from home.

When playing at home, the Bucks are draining 0.4 fewer three-pointers per game (14.1) than in road games (14.5). They also own a lower three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to when playing on the road (39.1%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks Injuries