Top Player Prop Bets for Bucks vs. Rockets on January 6, 2024
Player prop betting options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Alperen Sengun and others are available in the Milwaukee Bucks-Houston Rockets matchup at Toyota Center on Saturday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).
Bucks vs. Rockets Game Info
- Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Toyota Center
NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|32.5 (Over: -104)
|12.5 (Over: -139)
|6.5 (Over: +104)
- Antetokounmpo has racked up 31 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.5 points less than Saturday's over/under.
- He has pulled down 11.4 rebounds per game, 1.1 less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (12.5).
- Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.9 assists per game, 0.6 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (6.5).
Damian Lillard Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: -141)
|6.5 (Over: -122)
|3.5 (Over: +104)
- The 25.5-point prop bet set for Damian Lillard on Saturday is 0.1 higher than his scoring average on the season.
- His per-game rebounding average of 4.3 is 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).
- Lillard has averaged 6.8 assists this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet on Saturday.
- He drains 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet total on Saturday (3.5).
Brook Lopez Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: -111)
|5.5 (Over: +104)
|1.5 (Over: -143)
- The 12.5-point over/under for Brook Lopez on Saturday is 0.1 lower than his season scoring average.
- He has grabbed five boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (5.5).
- Lopez averages 1.6 made three-pointers, 0.1 more than his over/under on Saturday.
NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets
Alperen Sengun Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|22.5 (Over: -120)
|8.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: -111)
- The 21.5 points Sengun scores per game are 1.0 less than his prop total on Saturday.
- He has grabbed 8.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Sengun averages 5.1 assists, 0.6 more than Saturday's over/under.
Fred VanVleet Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -106)
|3.5 (Over: -130)
|8.5 (Over: -104)
|2.5 (Over: -156)
- The 18.5-point total set for Fred VanVleet on Saturday is 1.3 more points than his per-game scoring average.
- He has averaged 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (3.5).
- VanVleet has averaged 8.6 assists per game this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Saturday (8.5).
- VanVleet's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).
