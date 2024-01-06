The Green Bay Phoenix (9-7, 4-1 Horizon League) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Athletics Center O'rena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Green Bay Stats Insights

The Phoenix's 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Golden Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

Green Bay is 8-3 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies are the rebounding team in the country, the Phoenix rank 330th.

The Phoenix's 66.3 points per game are 9.1 fewer points than the 75.4 the Golden Grizzlies give up.

Green Bay has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 75.4 points.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison

Green Bay is putting up more points at home (72.9 per game) than away (60.4).

In 2023-24 the Phoenix are conceding 9.8 fewer points per game at home (59.6) than away (69.4).

Green Bay sinks more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than on the road (6.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35%) than away (29.8%).

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule