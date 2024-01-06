What are Green Bay's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Green Bay ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-8 4-2 NR NR 215

Green Bay's best wins

When Green Bay took down the Wright State Raiders, who are ranked No. 157 in the RPI, on December 29 by a score of 88-77, it was its best victory of the season so far. Elijah Jones, as the top scorer in the win over Wright State, delivered 12 points, while Marcus Hall was second on the squad with 10.

Next best wins

64-51 at home over St. Thomas (No. 191/RPI) on November 25

70-68 on the road over UIC (No. 193/RPI) on December 12

70-58 at home over Milwaukee (No. 231/RPI) on December 2

54-53 on the road over Montana State (No. 286/RPI) on November 20

78-61 at home over Robert Morris (No. 334/RPI) on December 31

Green Bay's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-4

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Phoenix are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most losses.

The Phoenix have tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Green Bay has been handed the 251st-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Phoenix have 10 games left versus teams above .500. They have eight upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Glancing at Green Bay's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Green Bay's next game

Matchup: IUPUI Jaguars vs. Green Bay Phoenix

IUPUI Jaguars vs. Green Bay Phoenix Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

