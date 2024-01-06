What are Green Bay's chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Green Bay ranks

Record Horizon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-3 5-0 NR NR 38

Green Bay's best wins

Against the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays on November 16, Green Bay notched its best win of the season, a 65-53 road victory. Maddy Schreiber, in that signature victory, recorded a team-leading 14 points with five rebounds and two assists. Callie Genke also played a part with 11 points, two rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

59-48 over Washington State (No. 23/RPI) on November 25

72-46 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 94/RPI) on January 1

85-72 at home over Cleveland State (No. 98/RPI) on December 30

88-62 at home over Illinois State (No. 124/RPI) on November 11

75-63 on the road over Wright State (No. 130/RPI) on January 7

Green Bay's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Green Bay has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country according to the RPI (two).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Green Bay is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Green Bay is playing the 76th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Phoenix's upcoming schedule includes 14 games against teams with worse records and five games versus teams with records north of .500.

Green Bay's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Green Bay's next game

Matchup: Green Bay Phoenix vs. Youngstown State Penguins

Green Bay Phoenix vs. Youngstown State Penguins Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

