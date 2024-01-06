The Green Bay Phoenix (9-7, 4-1 Horizon League) are 7.5-point underdogs as they try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Athletics Center O'rena. The contest airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5 points.

Green Bay vs. Oakland Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Auburn Hills, Michigan

Auburn Hills, Michigan Venue: Athletics Center O'rena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oakland -7.5 140.5

Phoenix Betting Records & Stats

Green Bay and its opponents have combined to score more than 140.5 points in four of 14 games this season.

Green Bay's games this season have had an average of 131.7 points, 8.8 fewer points than this game's total.

Green Bay has a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Oakland has had more success against the spread than Green Bay this season, tallying an ATS record of 11-5-0, as opposed to the 9-5-0 mark of Green Bay.

Green Bay vs. Oakland Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oakland 12 75% 74.1 140.4 75.4 140.8 145.9 Green Bay 4 28.6% 66.3 140.4 65.4 140.8 133.9

Additional Green Bay Insights & Trends

Green Bay is 5-0-0 ATS in conference play this year.

The Phoenix's 66.3 points per game are 9.1 fewer points than the 75.4 the Golden Grizzlies allow.

When it scores more than 75.4 points, Green Bay is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

Green Bay vs. Oakland Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oakland 11-5-0 1-0 10-6-0 Green Bay 9-5-0 4-2 6-8-0

Green Bay vs. Oakland Home/Away Splits

Oakland Green Bay 2-2 Home Record 6-1 4-5 Away Record 3-5 2-2-0 Home ATS Record 4-1-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-4-0 81.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 70 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.4 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-3-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-5-0

