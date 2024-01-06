Green Bay vs. Oakland: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 6
The Green Bay Phoenix (9-7, 4-1 Horizon League) are 7.5-point underdogs as they try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Athletics Center O'rena. The contest airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5 points.
Green Bay vs. Oakland Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Auburn Hills, Michigan
- Venue: Athletics Center O'rena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Oakland
|-7.5
|140.5
Phoenix Betting Records & Stats
- Green Bay and its opponents have combined to score more than 140.5 points in four of 14 games this season.
- Green Bay's games this season have had an average of 131.7 points, 8.8 fewer points than this game's total.
- Green Bay has a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- Oakland has had more success against the spread than Green Bay this season, tallying an ATS record of 11-5-0, as opposed to the 9-5-0 mark of Green Bay.
Green Bay vs. Oakland Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 140.5
|% of Games Over 140.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Oakland
|12
|75%
|74.1
|140.4
|75.4
|140.8
|145.9
|Green Bay
|4
|28.6%
|66.3
|140.4
|65.4
|140.8
|133.9
Additional Green Bay Insights & Trends
- Green Bay is 5-0-0 ATS in conference play this year.
- The Phoenix's 66.3 points per game are 9.1 fewer points than the 75.4 the Golden Grizzlies allow.
- When it scores more than 75.4 points, Green Bay is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
Green Bay vs. Oakland Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Oakland
|11-5-0
|1-0
|10-6-0
|Green Bay
|9-5-0
|4-2
|6-8-0
Green Bay vs. Oakland Home/Away Splits
|Oakland
|Green Bay
|2-2
|Home Record
|6-1
|4-5
|Away Record
|3-5
|2-2-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-1-0
|6-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-4-0
|81.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.9
|70
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|60.4
|2-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|2-3-0
|6-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-5-0
