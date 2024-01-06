On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild go head to head against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Joel Eriksson Ek going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Eriksson Ek stats and insights

In 14 of 37 games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Blue Jackets this season in one game (four shots).

He has seven goals on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 10.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.9 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 145 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Eriksson Ek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 20:52 Home L 4-1 1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 24:26 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:55 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:40 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:11 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 22:16 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:22 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:48 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:34 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:47 Home W 2-1 SO

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.