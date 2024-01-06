2024 NCAA Bracketology: Marquette Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
Can we count on Marquette to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
Want to bet on Marquette's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Marquette ranks
|Record
|Big East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|13-2
|2-2
|19
|20
|31
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marquette's best wins
Marquette defeated the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays, 76-70, on December 13, in its signature win of the season. Against Creighton, Liza Karlen led the team by recording 25 points to go along with 12 rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 74-58 over Arkansas (No. 39/RPI) on November 25
- 99-91 at home over Appalachian State (No. 122/RPI) on December 17
- 64-62 on the road over Illinois State (No. 124/RPI) on December 10
- 87-52 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 132/RPI) on December 3
- 73-65 over Boston College (No. 150/RPI) on November 24
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Marquette's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- Marquette has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation according to the RPI (two).
- Marquette has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (four).
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Golden Eagles are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most wins.
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Marquette has drawn the 116th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- Glancing at the Golden Eagles' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games against teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Of Marquette's 14 remaining games this year, it has two upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Marquette's next game
- Matchup: Seton Hall Pirates vs. Marquette Golden Eagles
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Marquette games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.