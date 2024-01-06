Saturday's game that pits the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (11-3, 2-1 Big East) versus the Seton Hall Pirates (9-5, 2-1 Big East) at Prudential Center has a projected final score of 74-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Marquette, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 12:00 PM on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Marquette vs. Seton Hall Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Where: Newark, New Jersey

Venue: Prudential Center

Marquette vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 74, Seton Hall 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Seton Hall

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-5.4)

Marquette (-5.4) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

Seton Hall's record against the spread this season is 5-8-1, and Marquette's is 7-6-1. A total of five out of the Pirates' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Golden Eagles' games have gone over. Seton Hall is 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests, while Marquette has gone 5-4-1 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 11.6 points per game (posting 78.0 points per game, 108th in college basketball, and allowing 66.4 per outing, 82nd in college basketball) and have a +163 scoring differential.

The 34.1 rebounds per game Marquette accumulates rank 286th in the nation. Their opponents grab 35.1.

Marquette makes 8.5 three-pointers per game (86th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.0 on average.

Marquette has committed 4.1 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.5 (76th in college basketball) while forcing 14.6 (38th in college basketball).

