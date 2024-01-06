Marquette vs. Seton Hall January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) play a fellow Big East squad, the Seton Hall Pirates (8-5, 1-1 Big East), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Prudential Center. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET and you can watch via CBS Sports Network.
Marquette vs. Seton Hall Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Marquette Players to Watch
- Tyler Kolek: 15.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Oso Ighodaro: 13.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kam Jones: 14.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- David Joplin: 9.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chase Ross: 7.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Kadary Richmond: 15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dre Davis: 13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jaden Bediako: 9.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Dylan Addae-Wusu: 8.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Al-Amir Dawes: 12.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Marquette vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Seton Hall Rank
|Seton Hall AVG
|Marquette AVG
|Marquette Rank
|266th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|79.3
|23rd
|42nd
|65.1
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|184th
|162nd
|35.1
|Rebounds
|31.8
|319th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|324th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|8.9
|39th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|17.3
|6th
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|10.5
|44th
